SNU Honors Drs. Leo Finkenbinder and Wally Quanstrom at recent Costa Rica visit

Southern Nazarene University has recently honored two couples by naming facilities at the university's Costa Rica cloud forest research project after them. Drs. Leo Finkenbinder and Wally Quanstrom and their spouses have been key figures in this 35-year effort to conserve a high altitude primary forest habitat for the resplendent Quetzal bird and other rare animals and plants.



Pictured above are Mr. and Mrs. Finkenbinder and Mr. and Mrs. Chacon.

In the early 1980s, Dr. Finkenbinder and his wife, Zana, pioneered the development of an area of Costa Rica 60 miles south of the capital of San Jose. The field station contains housing for visitors, students, and faculty, as well as laboratory space. This beautiful facility is named the ‘Leo and Zana Finkenbinder Hall', and originally opened in 2001.









In addition, Don Ephraim and Caridad Chacon, the pioneer family in this remote valley, dedicated one of the most traveled high mountain trails to the Finkenbinders . There were many Chacon family members present to honor this couple who have been key players in the development of ecotourism in the valley.

Nearby, a two-story house with living and hospitality quarters for guests and researchers was named for Drs. Wally and Fay Quanstrom, the lead donors for the purchase of the facility. Ceremonies were held at both facilities on Sunday, July 19, in the Rio Savegre Valley. Students, faculty, and visiting researchers from around the world, as well as residents of the valley, have benefited from the pristine ecological conditions in which to conduct primary research."

For more information on SNU’s environmental studies, visit http://snu.edu/environmental-studies.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth, and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity, and SERVE with purpose.