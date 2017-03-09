SNU Joins OK Ethics and Selects Zig Ziglar Ambassadors

Bethany, OK – For more than 25 years, Peer Learning Network, under the leadership of

Dr. Loren Gresham, has brought Southern Nazarene University (SNU) and the OKC business community together to encourage the sharing of business practices, leadership skills, and ethical standards. Because of its similar mission and format, SNU decided to join with Oklahoma Business Ethics Consortium in 2017 to continue its long history of promoting integrity and best practices into our business community.

“Southern Nazarene University believes strongly in the emphasis on ethics in the business place and investing in our leadership to engage with forward-thinking speakers on a range of topics. SNU will show this support for OK Ethics and its program by being a Pinnacle member and will personally host three of this year’s luncheons,” said SNU President Dr. Loren Gresham.

With this membership, four SNU students were honored as Zig Ziglar Ethical Leadership Ambassadors by Professor Brent LaVigne, SNU Business Chairman. This special honor, with scholarship, was bestowed on the following students:

Michael Tuttle is a sophomore and Business Administration/Pre-Law major. He is interested in corporate or international law.



Polina Chala is a junior and Business Administration/Pre-Law major. Polina has a desire to practice law or be a successful business owner in her hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Parents are Ludmila Chala and Oleg Chalyi in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Brady VanZant is a junior and International Business major Brady has interests in Sports ministry to children through his own nonprofit. Parents are Don and Teresa VanZant in Bethany, OK.



Kimberly Anderson is a junior Marketing/Music Business major with interests In starting her own company to teach customer service and positivity training. Mother is Carolyn Rowe in Bethany

Southern Nazarene University’s mission: To make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.