SNU Lands Excellent Rating

Bethany, OK – With college being the second-largest financial expenditure for many families, exceeded only by purchasing a home, it isn’t surprising that parents and students are taking a harder look at the cost and payoffs of any college they consider. Annually, MONEY draws on the research and advice of dozens of the nation’s top experts on education quality, financing, and value, to develop a new, uniquely practical analysis of more than 700 of the nation’s best performing colleges.



Just to make the initial cut in the MONEY selection methodology, a college had to:



Have at least 500 students.



Have a graduation rate that was at or above the median for its institutional category (public or private.)



Have sufficient data to be analyzed.



Not be identified as in financial difficulty by the U.S. Dept. of Education or bond rating agencies.

Out of the 705 schools, MONEY ranked on 24 factors in three main categories: quality of education, affordability, and outcomes. After all of these considerations, MONEY used statistical techniques to turn all the data points into a single score and ranked the schools based on those scores.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY RANKED 125th

MONEY’S Best Colleges

For a detailed review, go to:

http://new.money.com/money/best-colleges/profile/southern-nazarene-university/

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY RANKED 50th

50 Best Colleges That You Can Actually Get Into

For a detailed review, go to:

http://new.money.com/money/best-colleges/rankings/best-colleges-that-you-can-actually-get-into/



SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY RANKED 32nd

50 Most Affordable Private Colleges

For a detailed review, go to:

http://new.money.com/money/best-colleges/rankings/most-affordable-private-colleges/

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY RANKED 1ST

The Best College in the State of Oklahoma

For a detailed review, go to:

http://time.com/money/4398295/best-college-in-every-state/