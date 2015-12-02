SNU Launches Giving Application for Mobile Devices

Bethany, OK – In response to the amazing growth of mobile donations to non-profit organizations across the country and on the heels of its National Day of Giving campaign on December 1st, Southern Nazarene University Web Administrator, Colleen Brown, announced the launch of the SNU Giving application now available in the Apple and Google Stores on all mobile devices.

Once downloaded from either store location, SNU Giving, will provide visitors the opportunity to email the University Advancement offices, give a donation using any major credit card, call the department directly, go to the SNU Facebook and Twitter pages, find out more ways to give to the university and see a message from Dr. Loren Gresham, SNU President.

Says Brown, "We are pleased to take the next step in technology at SNU in regards to making it very easy for our friends and alumni to make donations to the university. SNU continues to pursue upgrading its giving opportunities with all of its donors."

Statistically, the U.S. leads the world in giving to non-profit organizations with over $335 billion donated to charitable causes in 2013 with 72% of those donations given by individuals.

Southern Nazarene University, with a long history of subsidizing a major amount of its student tuition dollars every year through it's General Scholarship Fund (SNU Fund), depends on generous financial gifts of its friends, faculty, alumni and corporate sponsors. With the largest incoming freshman class than in the last fifteen years, SNU is excited about its future in giving.

Todd Brant, SNU Director of University Advancement, says, "I am constantly amazed at the numerous university supporters that we speak to each week that give regularly to see this excellent institution continue the Lord's work in producing dedicated Christian young men and women. We hope that this new mobile application will help them with this process."

To give your tax-deductible financial gift to Southern Nazarene University, go to www.snu.edu/giving or download your application on any mobile device.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.