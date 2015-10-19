SNU Library to host WHDL Development Team Meeting

The Library at Southern Nazarene University (SNU) will host the Wesleyan Holiness Digital Library (WHDL) Development Team on Wednesday, October 21st through Friday, October 23rd.







The Wesleyan-Holiness Digital Library is a free, multidisciplinary, open access, digital resource of books, literature, multimedia material, and archives collected into a single institutional repository initiated by the global Church of the Nazarene in response to the global need for access to resources for education, lifelong learning, and specifically ministerial preparation.

“We in the Library are so excited to host this year’s WHDL Development Team meeting,” said Kathryn M. King, Director of the SNU Library. “This team does valuable work to ensure that the WHDL – the Nazarene denomination’s response to a globally - articulated lack of pastoral, educational, and research resources – succeeds in its mission,” said King. "I’m grateful for the vision and passion of my colleagues, and I’m excited that the SNU Library can participate in a project that furthers Kingdom goals.”

For more information about the Wesleyan-Holiness Digital Library, visit http://whdl.org/.

