SNU Mourns Passing of Mr. J.D. West

Southern Nazarene University has learned of the passing of the university’s friend and supporter, Mr. Joshua Dewey (J.D.) West of Rogers, Arkansas.



J.D. and Mary West

The recently completed science laboratory on the campus of SNU was named in honor of Mr. West and his wife, Mary. Their lead gift anchored the Campaign for the Sciences at SNU, which resulted in the construction of a state-of-the-art laboratory facility, scheduled to be dedicated on May 8, 2015. His wife, Mary Elizabeth (Nelson) West, preceded him in death.



Mr. J.D. West with SNU science students March, 2014

Mr. West was born in 1919 in the Greenwood community of Altus, Arkansas and, following meritorious service in the U.S. Air Corp during World War II, he and Mary lived and farmed in the Rogers, Arkansas area. J.D. was a member of the Church of the Nazarene since age 6, and he and Mary were faithful members of the First Church of the Nazarene in Rogers.



J.D. and Mary’s devotion to the church and commitment to Christian higher education was lived out in their stewardship to their local church and to Southern Nazarene University. Their legacy of faithful service will impact generations to come at SNU and in their community.



Mr. West is survived by his daughter, Priscilla Lynn West-Rudd, and her husband Dr. Charles W. Rudd, Sr., as well several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2015 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Rogers, Arkansas.