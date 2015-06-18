SNU names Hubbard as Interim Football Coach

BETHANY, Okla. — Southern Nazarene University has named current Defensive Coordinator Craig Hubbard as its Interim Head Coach for the 2015 football season. Heading into his 10th season with the Crimson Storm, Hubbard had served under Coach Mike Cochran since 2001. He was the Defensive Coordinator at MidAmerica Nazarene for five seasons before joining Coach Cochran in Bethany in the same role for the Crimson Storm starting in 2006.

"During the process of selecting the interim head coach, it became clear that Coach Hubbard was the person who our current players and coaches believed in," said SNU Director of Athletics Bobby Martin. "Because of his coaching experience and knowledge of our program, Coach Hubbard will provide an excellent bridge between the past and the future of SNU football."

Coach Hubbard's defense had stellar seasons in 2007 and 2011, setting several SNU records and ending near the top in several defensive categories nationally in the NAIA.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Southern Nazarene University for the 2015 season," said Hubbard. "I feel I am answering God's call as we move in this direction. I am excited to start our staff meetings and can't wait to have the players back on campus later this summer so we can attack the challenges of the 2015 season together."

"Coach Hubbard played a key role in recruiting many of the current and incoming student-athletes," said Martin. "With his years of experience at SNU and his resume as a Defensive Coordinator, he is the right person to lead us through the 2015 season."

A search for our next head coach will begin later this summer. At that time, SNU will open the application process.