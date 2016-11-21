SNU Physics Professor Wins Award

Southern Nazarene University (SNU) Physics professor, Dr. Ed Neuenschwander, was recently awarded the prestigious Worth Seagondollar Service Award at the 2016 Sigma Pi Sigma Quadrennial Congress held in San Francisco on Nov. 3-5. Dr. Neuenschwander was honored for his outstanding level of service and commitment to the Society of Physics Students (SPS) and Sigma Pi Sigma, the physics honor society.

Neuenschwander served as national director of SPS from 1995-1997 and has been a regular columnist in numerous SPS and Sigma Pi Sigma publications for more than 20 years. Also, Dr. Neuenschwander has been given several awards from the American Association of Physics Teachers for his outstanding teaching and contributions to physics education.

Dr. Mark Winslow, Dean of Sciences and colleague to Dr. Neuenschwander in the Department of Physics, remarks, "Ed has truly put SNU on the map when it comes to a robust and respected physics degree. Ed's contribution to the physics education community is remarkable, and we celebrate this recognition of his distinguished service." Congratulations Dr. Neuenschwander!

The Southern Nazarene University Physics degree continues to be one of the most sought after programs among new science students, carrying with it an abundance of accolades and awards across the state of Oklahoma and beyond. For more information about the SNU Physics program, contact Dr. Mark Winslow at 405-491-6607 or mwinslow@snu.edu.