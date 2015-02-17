SNU President Loren Gresham Honored As One of Oklahoma’s Top CEOs

Dr. Loren P. Gresham, president of Southern Nazarene University, was recently honored as one of Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs in a ceremony sponsored by The Journal Record Publishing Co., the state’s long-time leading company specializing in business publications and statewide events.



The Honorable Governor of the State of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin, brought greetings and commended the event and recognition of CEOs, stating “this is a big deal!” As Dr. Gresham’s award was presented by Joni Brooks, President of the Journal Record Publishing Co., highlights of Dr. Gresham’s long tenure as president of SNU were read, along with words of tribute from Robert A. Funk, chairman of Express Employment Professionals. Also noted was Dr. Gresham’s leadership of the university through turbulent economic times while balancing the budget 25 consecutive years, yet maintaining top faculty, staff and administrative team members.



(left) Joni Brooks, President & Publisher, The Journal Record Publishing Co. & (right) Loren P. Gresham, President of Southern Nazarene University receiving the One of Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEOs award.

Among the list of accomplishments and contributions Dr. Gresham has made to SNU and his community was his work with the International Board of Education for the Church of the Nazarene, the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities, and his prior service as chairman of the Council of Presidents of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, as well as his membership and leadership of numerous civic boards and organizations.



Gresham was described as a strategic consensus builder who adheres to servant leadership and is approachable and respectful of all. As one member of Dr. Gresham’s administrative team stated, “The ultimate test of leadership is follow-ship, and thousands of SNU graduates have followed Dr. Gresham’s example and have, or are, serving with excellence around the world.”

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.