SNU Ranks as One of the Safest Colleges in the State

When you go away to college or, better yet, send your child away for an advanced education, you want the peace of mind knowing that they are safe. To that end, BackgroundChecks.org has compiled a list of the 50 Safest Colleges in America. Southern Nazarene University (SNU) is proud to announce that it ranked as one of the safest college campuses in Oklahoma.

The data to create this list was obtained from the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Postsecondary Education, who keep statistics on campus crime. Criteria for making this list were public and private 4-year universities in the U.S., natural language analysis, social media sentiment analysis, and their research to create a ranking of the Safest Colleges in Oklahoma.

As revealed last school year, SNU unveiled its state-of-the-art beta test for a complete digital security system – SafeZone. This system allows an Emergency button to be activated on a student’s cell phone app, which sets off an alarm, displaying their location of the device used by Response Team members, who can determine how to respond to their location. A responding officer then attempts to call the initiating phone, to talk to the student about what is happening. The student or adult can talk to the officer and explain what help they need, and if practical, confirm their location. A responder then comes immediately to their location.

As an added safety feature, "SNU Alert" is the emergency notification system that allows authorized SNU officials to send news and instructions simultaneously to individuals through landline phones, cellular phones, text messaging and email. The benefits of this system, provided by Blackboard Connect, are its immediacy and direct access to individual campus members through multiple points of contact.

"It's a true testament to a great administration, strong leadership, student, and community involvement," said Jessica Pierce, a BackgroundChecks.org public safety analyst. "In a world full of bad news, it's great to have something positive for students, administration, and faculty, and it's something to be proud of."