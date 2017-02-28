SNU Selects New Campus Pastor of Missions and Service

Bethany, OK - Southern Nazarene University is pleased to announce that Liliana Reza has accepted the role of Campus Pastor of Missions and Service at Southern Nazarene University. Liliana is a 2008 graduate of SNU earning a degree in International Studies and she earned her Master of Arts in Intercultural Studies at Nazarene Theological Seminary in 2012. She is currently working towards her ordination as a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene.

Liliana has been working at SNU as the Campus Pastor of Multicultural Ministries since August of 2016 and has been an integral part of planning this year's SNU in Missions (SIMS) Trips. Before coming to SNU, she served as a Missionary on Specialized Assignment in South America for the Church of the Nazarene. She has also served in the offices of Community Outreach and Hispanic Ministries at College Church of the Nazarene in Olathe, Kansas as well as a Nazarene Mission Corps Volunteer to South America in 2010.

Liliana is filling the position to be vacated by Pastor Joel Mullen who has accepted the Executive Director Position at Love Link Ministries in Oklahoma City. Pastor Mullen's contributions to SNU are substantial. For the last three and a half years, Mullen, and the Spiritual Development team, have been able to send almost 400 students and adults to do ministry in almost 30 different countries. Pastor Mullen, wife Sara, and their children will be dearly missed by the SNU Community. Liliana has been working closely with Pastor Mullen this year and is poised to continue the good work of training and mission to which SNU is committed.

