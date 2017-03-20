SNU Student to Participate in 2017 Scholarship Fellowship with Museum of the Bible

Junior, Brayden Hunt in The School of Theology & Ministry will be on scholarship with stipend at Oxford University this summer. The School of Theology & Ministry at SNU is proud to announce for the sixth consecutive year that students working with Dr. Marty Alan Michelson will be participating in a scholarship fellowship with the Museum of the Bible.

Every year since 2012, Michelson students in Biblical Hebrew have made application to a Summer Institute for students interested in Biblical textual scholarship and Christian apologetics. Hunt will receive fully funded travel, a scholarship to the Oxford University program of study, and a cash stipend for the scholarship he has conducted working with Cairo Genizah Hebrew texts. Hunt will be in Oxford in May and June of 2017.

Hunt has noted his excitement for the program. "Working with Dr. Michelson in Hebrew, and with other excellent SNU faculty, has enabled me to learn more about the Bible. I look forward to this summer and the future of my work in the study of the Bible."



Pictured is Dr. Marty Alan Michelson and Brayden Hunt

Dr. Steve Betts, Dean of the College of Humanities, has said: "Congratulations to Brayden Hunt and Dr. Michelson on this significant accomplishment. SNU is very grateful to the Green family and the Museum of the Bible for this generous gift, and the opportunity for our students to participate in research of this caliber is invaluable. We are truly grateful."

Hunt is one of less than 40 University students chosen, from applicants in an international pool of candidates. Participation in this event grew out of the student's involvement in their program of study at SNU and their selective engagement connection with the Museum of the Bible Scholar's Initiative. Selected students are given hands-on access to early Christian texts in the context of mentoring relationships with professors that help emerging scholars' train for issues unique to Christian vocation in academic life. Hunt was one of a few chosen from a high number of worthy candidates. The letter of acceptance notes: "Your application to Logos in Oxford has been successful, and we are delighted to invite you to join us in England this summer . . . We heartily congratulate you on this award!"

Hunt & Michelson will be in the United Kingdom and Oxford University in May and June of 2017 working alongside world-renowned scholars in Textual Studies, Biblical Studies, Classics, Christian Philosophy, and Apologetics. Engagement, collaboration, and instruction will include professors from Gordon-Conwell Seminary, Trinity Western University, Notre Dame University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and the University of London in addition to hosting faculty at Oxford University through Wycliffe College.

“The Museum of the Bible continues to offer our SNU students scholarships and stipends based on the generosity of the Museum and the scholarly acumen of SNU students,” said Michelson. “We are proud of those training for ministry in the School of Theology & Ministry at SNU.”

