SNU Students Awarded Oxford University Summer Scholarship

Southern Nazarene University Theology and Ministry students Joseph Blisset and Aaron Harding will study at Oxford University this summer as part of their mentored relationship with Professor Marty Alan Michelson (Ph.D. Manchester). Stemming from Michelson’s continuing work with the Green Scholar’s Initiative and his mentoring role in developing scholars, the two were accepted to this full scholarship program including over $10,000 each in fully funded travel, access and stipend.

The Summer Oxford University Green Scholars Program is designed as an opportunity for undergraduates and graduates to be taught by academic experts in the fields of history, theology, and textual studies. Comprised of lecture series, text seminars and learning from peers, the students will also tour theologically historical sites.





From left to right is: Aaron Harding, Joseph Blissett and Professor Marty Alan Michelson (Ph.D. Manchester)

Blisset, a Junior Theology Major from Bryant, Arkansas, and Harding, a Sophomore Theology & Ministry Major from Madill, Oklahoma expressed their appreciation for this unique study abroad opportunity. Blisset said, “I would like to thank the Green family for this wonderful opportunity,” and, Harding added, “I look forward to representing the school and community that I love being a part of."

SNU’s president, Dr. Loren Gresham, and Dr. Hal Cauthron, Chair of School of Theology and Ministry at SNU congratulated these students on being selected and expressed sincere appreciation for the generosity of the Green family and the Green Scholar’s Initiative. In describing the impact of the program on SNU students over the years, Gresham said, “Their interaction with top international scholars on Holy Scripture and artifacts has been a shaping influence on their entire lives. We are eternally grateful to the Green family for this opportunity for benefit to the students and the university."



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose