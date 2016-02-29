SNU Students Participate in Scholarship Fellowship with the Museum of the Bible



The School of Theology & Ministry at SNU is proud to announce for the fifth time that students working with Dr. Marty Alan Michelson will be participating in a scholarship fellowship with the Museum of the Bible. Every year since 2012, Michelson students in Biblical Hebrew have made application to a Summer Institute for students interested in Biblical textual scholarship and Christian apologetics. This year, senior Gage Diffee and junior Nathan Jenkins were accepted into the program. Diffee and Jenkins will receive fully funded travel, scholarships, and a cash stipend for their already earned and emerging scholarship, studying at Oxford University in June 2016.

Pictured: Dr. Michelson, Nathan Jenkins, and Gage Diffee

About the opportunity, Diffee has said: "I am so thankful for those involved in making this incredible opportunity in higher Christian education possible. I am hopeful to see this experience shape my academic career as well as my personal faith. I could not be more excited about such an opportunity as this. "

"The faculty of SNU's School of Theology and Ministry expresses once again our sincere gratitude for this opportunity provided to our students by the Museum of the Bible. We have seen the powerful and life-changing influence this experience can have on students, their academic careers going forward, and especially upon their deepened Christian faith and life," said Dr. Hal A. Cauthron, Chair of the School of Theology and Ministry.

Dr. Steve Betts, Dean of the College of Humanities has said: "We are grateful for the generosity of the Museum of the Bible and Dr. Michelson's work with both the museum and our SNU students. We pray this will be a life-changing summer for Gage and Nathan."

Participation in this event grew out of the student's involvement in their program of study at SNU and their selective engagement connection with the Museum of the Bible Scholar's Initiative. Only a small number of internationally selected students are given hands-on access to early Christian texts in the context of mentored relationships with professors that help emerging scholars’ train for issues unique to Christian vocation in academic life. Diffee and Jenkins letter are among a few chosen from a high number of worthy candidates. The letter of acceptance notes: "Your application to Logos in Oxford has been successful, and we are delighted to invite you to join us in England this summer . . . We heartily congratulate you on this award!"

Diffee, Jenkins, and Michelson will be in the United Kingdom and Oxford University in June of 2016 working alongside world-renowned scholars in Textual Studies, Biblical Studies, Classics, Christian Philosophy and Apologetics. Engagement, collaboration, and instruction will include professors from Gordon-Conwell Seminary, Trinity Western University, Notre Dame University, Indiana Wesleyan University, and the University of London in addition to hosting faculty at Oxford University through Wycliffe College.

"The Green Family are sharing and stewarding resources both with the valued texts in the Green Collection and the Museum of the Bible Collection and as they graciously underwrite the expenses and stipends associated with this program of engagement for this summer," said Michelson. "We are thankful for their commitment and their generosity."



Southern Nazarene University's mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.