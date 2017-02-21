SNU Students Receive OKC ADDY Awards

Several Southern Nazarene University students were successful in winning the prestigious OKC ADDY awards and recognitions from the Oklahoma City Ad Club at the American Advertising Awards held at Chevy’s Bricktown Event Center in Oklahoma City on February 18, 2017.

As the oldest, continuously active business organization in Oklahoma City, the Ad Club has a rich heritage. The Ad Club's tradition of service to the advertising industry and the community continues as its members endeavor to reach new heights through education and professional opportunities.

In the mid-60s, the Ad Club began scholarships for students majoring in advertising at colleges and universities that offered advertising degrees. Promoting educational opportunities in the field of advertising is now the primary goal of the Ad Club.

Winning the Journalism Art Communication (JAC) award this year in the area of journalism, public relations and strategic communications, was Becca Cox, SNU junior and Bethany native, who is majoring in Graphic Design and currently the Editor of the Southern Nazarene University Arrow Yearbook for 2016-2017. The Jeanie Ruedy Commercial Art/Graphic Design Award (JR) Award was presented to J.D. Frees. Frees is a junior at SNU also majoring in Graphic Design. Both candidates had to have an overall GPA of at least 2.75 and at least a 3.0 in their field of study. Students submitted letters of recommendation, three to five work samples based on their course of study and an essay on the future for strategic communications as it relates to Oklahoma City. Cox and Frees were both awarded $2,000 scholarships.

Additional SNU winners of ADDY award recognitions were:

Morgan Mosshart Campbell – Senior - Gold and Silver Award Winner & Best of University Award

Ashley Grubert – Senior – Gold and Bronze Award Winner

Hannah Cantwell – Junior – Bronze Award Winner

J.D. Frees – Senior – Bronze Award Winner

Becca Cox – Junior – Bronze Award Winner

Gold Award winners will have their work sent on to compete at the national level. Applications were reviewed by the AAF Oklahoma City Ad Club JAC and JR Committee. Selected candidates had to possess the traits, communication skills and intellect best representing the highest standards of industry professionalism and ethics. The SNU Graphic Design Department continues to produce excellent design and communication graduates under the leadership of Professor Jim Smith.

