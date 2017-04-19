SNU Symphonic Band Wraps up Year with President’s Concert

Bethany, OK – The Southern Nazarene University (SNU) Symphonic Band will once again wrap up its performance year with what will prove to be a great and unique President's Concert to be held on April 27th under tents on the north end of the SNU mall.

Led by conductor, Dr. Rich Cantwell, the symphonic band will thrill the audience with a western-themed evening of exceptional musical talent by some of the finest musicians in the University. Special guests for the concert will be Dr. Loren and Linda Gresham, who will fulfill their love for all things western by riding into the event on horseback. The full SNU Equestrian team will also be on site to present the American colors in all of her glory.

Says Dr. Cantwell, “I am thrilled to bring an abundance of wonderful music to the campus by our very talented symphonic band. This will be a special tribute to the Gresham’s as they head into retirement at the end of this summer and we will be featuring some of Dr. Gresham’s favorite songs. On behalf of the entire band and all our participants, I would like to invite faculty, staff, friends and potential new area students that can come join us for this free concert.”

Old-time corn dogs and Sarsaparilla will be served to truly flavor the evening along with a western photo booth and all the decorations. Children are welcome. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear their western clothing and plan on having a wonderfully inspirational evening on the beautiful SNU campus mall.

