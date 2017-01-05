SNU TO HOST NATIONAL JAY BILAS SKILLS CAMP

BETHANY, OK. – The Jay Bilas Skills Camp has announced dates and locations for their 2017 camps. In its fourth year of operation, the camp has expanded its offerings to a new Western location, Bethany, OK in addition to Charlotte, NC. In its fourth year of operation, the camp will offer sessions June 10-12 at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK and June 16-18 at Queens University, Charlotte, NC. Each location is limited to 100 campers. The cost of camp is $599 and includes 2 nights housing in university dorms, meals each of the 3 days of camp, camp gear, the best instruction of any camp in country featuring experienced college coaches, camp evaluations by Paul Biancardi, ESPN Scouting Director, as well as Jay Bilas and other college coaches, and a basketball experience like no other. Registration is now open at www.jaybilascamp.com.

The Jay Bilas Skills Camp is an "old school basketball skills" camp for young men in grades 9-12 who have the potential to play at the collegiate level. Established in 2013 by former Duke University star and current ESPN analyst, Jay Bilas, and John Searby, a former NCAA Division I coach, the Jay Bilas Skills Camp was created to match a need that the founders saw in the competitive basketball landscape for high school boys.

“While John and I were coaching my son in his early basketball playing days on the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) circuit, it became obvious that the kids needed a place outside of their high school and AAU teams where they could learn and develop fundamental basketball skills that would raise the level of their individual game, but in a team context,” shared Jay Bilas. “The result was the Jay Bilas Skills Camp - designed to assist young players raise the level of their game and possibly achieve another level of play in collegiate basketball. We saw this as a way to give back to the game and hopefully improve it in the process.”

Since its inception, the camp has progressively grown in both numbers and programming and now includes a High School Coaches' Clinic offered one day during the camp sessions as well as a Young Coaches' Clinic that runs concurrently with the camp.

The Young Coaches' Clinic is designed to give aspiring college coaches the opportunity to gain hands-on experience alongside a college head coach in teaching situations with the added value of small, private clinic sessions with Jay Bilas and other elite camp coaches.



This intensive and immersive camp is limited to 20 attendees at each location and is best suited for current college basketball managers, graduate assistant coaches, and high school coaches who desire to coach at the collegiate level. The cost of the Young Coaches' Clinic is $300 and includes room and board, camp gear, special events and speakers as well as a coaches' manual.

New in 2017, the Jay Bilas Skills Camp is proud to add a USA Basketball-certified clinic for high school and AAU coaches to both locations. In addition to Jay Bilas and all of the camp coaches of the Jay Bilas Skills Camp, special guest lecturers at each location will join the staff of USA Basketball for this unique coaching clinic opportunity. Not only will coaches hear traditional clinic sessions from Jay and college head coaches, but they will also have the opportunity to watch and participate in several in-depth on court teaching sessions during the camp. This full day clinic at the cost of $199 will include USA Basketball Coaches' GOLD Licensure for all attendees.

More information about registration for the camp and the clinics is available at www.jaybilascamp.com. Coaches or players interested in being a part of the camp who have questions should contact Bryan Bedford, bryanpaulbedford@gmail.com. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Michael Schenker at michael@themontaggroup.com.

About Jay Bilas

Jay Bilas is the owner and operator of the Jay Bilas Basketball Skills Camp. Jay is a 1986 graduate of Duke University undergrad and 1992 graduate of Duke Law where he competed for Hall of Fame Coach Mike Krzyzewski on the Blue Devil Basketball team. Jay was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks and played professionally for two years in Europe before embarking on his coaching career. Bilas served as an assistant coach on Blue Devil bench during a time that included the 1991 and 1992 National Championships. Bilas then launched a successful law career before becoming a favorite analyst on ESPN's coverage of college basketball. Bilas has published one book, Toughness, and is a sought-after motivational speaker throughout the world. Bilas is one of the most respected voices in college basketball today. For speaking, promotional, and other appearances, please contact jill@themontaggroup.com

About Bryan Bedford

Bryan Bedford is the Bethany, OK local manager for the Jay Bilas Skills Camp. In this role, Bryan manages plans and coordinates all aspects of the day-to-day operations at the Southern Nazarene University location. For over 19 years, Bryan Bedford has been transforming the way content & experiences are delivered to fans, teams, leagues, consumers & broadcasters around the world. A former NCAA Division I coach, Bedford serves as Managing Director of the Bedford Agency a newly launched Sports Consulting Agency focus on events & consulting based in OKC where he makes his home. Bedford is also Global Business Development lead for Cisco Systems Sports & Media Verticals. Bedford is very active as an industry speaker and communicator on Twitter (@Bryan_Bedford) discussing media & sports as often as he can.

