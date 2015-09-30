SNU Tulsa Celebrates its 25th Year



TULSA, OK (September 20, 2015) - Southern Nazarene University's Tulsa Campus is celebrating its 25th year.

The SNU-Tulsa campus opened in the fall of 1990 and was built to serve the adult population through its bachelor degree- completion programs and graduate programs. The first location shared space in a local Church of the Nazarene. The student population quickly outgrew that location and had since moved three additional times before landing at its current location near 105th and S. Memorial.

"What a joy it is to be celebrating Southern Nazarene University's 25 years in Tulsa! SNU-Tulsa's strength lies in its remarkable adult learners, graduates, staff, and faculty. Many thanks go to Dr. Gresham and our home campus colleagues for their vision, support, and guidance over the years. SNU-Tulsa is delighted by growth and presence as we anticipate many decades of educational service to come," stated SNU-Tulsa campus Director, Dr. Anne Ghost Bear.

SNU-Tulsa currently has its highest enrollment in history offering general education courses, four undergraduate programs, and seven graduate degrees.

For additional information about this campus or to view its course offerings please visit: http://www.snu.edu/tulsa-campus

Southern Nazarene University's mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.