SNU VETS CENTER CELEBRATES ITS ANNIVERSARY AND GRAND OPENING

(Bethany, OK) – One year ago, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) was pleased to announce the receipt of a $330,000 grant award to support student veteran success on campus. The three-year, Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). The grant has established a Veterans Educational Transitions Success (VETS) Center on the SNU Bethany campus, developed a veteran student support team across campus offices, and added an incredibly well-suited candidate for the program.

The VET Center will celebrate its first year anniversary on Veteran's Day, November 11th at its new SNU home/office facility located at 4200 N. Peniel, Bethany, OK 73008. All veterans and families, Homecoming attendees and all others are invited to attend this event on Friday at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.



Director David Danner is not only a 20+ year war veteran, but truly understands the Nazarene culture and how God moves in people's lives. He can direct any one of SNU's 230 veterans, which it serves, in numerous areas from how the G.I. Bill will pay for their tuition to having the incredible sensitivity of knowing when a veteran needs just to talk about war-impacting issues. David is finding out quickly that although he didn't become a pastor in the Church of the Nazarene, he now can lead his fellow veterans and "pastor" them in a way that may easily bring non-believers to Christ.

The VETS Center and its awesome staff now serve as a single point of contact to coordinate veteran student support services on campus for both graduate and undergraduate students. Support services assist veteran students in transitioning to campus life, including orientations, academic and career counseling, and connecting to community support. Out of 13 total grants nationwide, SNU was the only recipient in the state of Oklahoma and will house the only federally-funded Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) in the state. SNU will contribute to the overall funding costs of this program ($39,000 or 9% along with the federally-funded $330,000 or 91%).

SNU offers a course for both traditional students and working adults. The School of Professional Studies offers six Bachelors and eleven Master's degree programs in areas such as Business, Network Management, Organizational Leadership, Family Studies and Gerontology, Counseling, Education, Kinesiology, Nursing, and Theology.

Southern Nazarene University's mission is to to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.