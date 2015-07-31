SNU Welcomes New Colleagues to our Academic Team

BETHANY, OK – Southern Nazarene University welcomes seven new, full-time colleagues to our academic team.





Steve Betts, Ph.D., is a familiar friend and back on campus among us after teaching at California Baptist University. He is the new SNU dean for the College of Humanities.

Daniel Abrego, M.M.E., graduated from SNU in 1994 with a Bachelor’s of Music Education. He recently graduated with a Master’s in Music Education from the University of Texas at Arlington. He has taught and ministered through music in Oklahoma and Texas for the last 22 years. Abrego will serve with us at SNU as the director of the SNU marching band.



Julie Brant, M.A., has been teaching for 15 years. Many will recognize Julie from her time at the SNU School For Children. She joins the SNU Faculty in the Education department. Julie is married to Todd Brant, and they have three children: Grayson, Maddie, and Landon.



Jason Coles, M.A.T., is from Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas, where he worked as the head athletic trainer and an adjunct instructor. He received his master’s degree from Ohio University. We welcome Jason to our SNU School of Kinesiology.



Anna Harper, Ph.D., completed her doctoral psychology internship with the University Counseling Center at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan in 2015. We welcome Dr. Harper to SNU’s Department of Psychology and Counseling.

Kirk Jackson, Ph.D., has been in Christian higher education for eight years, most recently as an assistant professor of accounting and finance and as the dean of the Chesapeake Energy School of Business at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Dr. Jackson is an alumnus of SNU and a lifelong Oklahoman. Dr. Jackson joins us in the SNU School of Professional and Graduate Studies.



Anthony Rodin, Ph.D., received his Doctor of Philosophy from Purdue University. Dr. Rodin joins SNU in the Department of History, Politics and Geography.





For more information about our Academic Offices and Services, go to

http://snu.edu/academic-offices-services.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth, and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity, and SERVE with purpose.