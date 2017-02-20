SNU Welcomes New School of Theology and Ministry Chair

Bethany, OK - Southern Nazarene University is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jim Fitzgerald as the Chair of the SNU School of Theology and Ministry, effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Fitzgerald will assume the role held by Dr. Hal Cauthron since 1995.

Dr. Fitzgerald currently serves as the Pastor of Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Duncanville, Texas, a role he has held since 2001. He is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and Nazarene Theological Seminary, and his Ph.D. is from Vanderbilt University where his areas of study included Homiletics and American Church History.

In addition to his current assignment, he has served in ministry in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Missouri. He was ordained in 1991. He is married to Liz [Powers], and they have three daughters.

The Southern Nazarene University School of Theology and Ministry prepares students for life-long ministry with practical and theological tools to support their career. The program integrates ministry practice through some internships within local Nazarene congregations in the region. Graduates finish the degree to be certified for ordination as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene.

Department professors hold a broad range of ministry experiences including senior pastors, pastoral staff, urban ministry directors, missionaries and theological educators. All hold doctoral degrees and engaged in research and writing projects as well as ongoing ministry involvement.

Southern Nazarene University welcomes Dr. Jim Fitzgerald to the SNU family!



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.



