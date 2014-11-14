SNU's 24th Annual EXCEL Auction Benefits Children's Camps

Southern Nazarene University (SNU) celebrated their 24th EXCEL Auction November 7, 2014, providing support for the EXCEL camps held each summer on the campus of SNU. This year’s auction raised over $87,000 for camp scholarships.



Pictured above: Top middle-SNU President, Dr. Loren Gresham and SNU's first lady and EXCEL auction chair.

Lower middle-Mr. Tim Mosshart and Marica Mosshart, EXCEL auction coordinator.

Far right-SNU students help to raise money for EXCEL auction by selling balloons.

Friends of Southern Nazarene University gathered at the Sam Noble Event Center in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for this year’s Christmas-themed event. The auction included support through purchases of corporate tables, item donations, and bidding on items at the auction. EXCEL also accepts tax-deductible monetary donations for the camps.

“Because of the dollars that were raised in this one evening, this summer, children and high school students will be able to enjoy a week of fun and learning, being a part of something that could potentially be life changing,” said Linda Gresham, SNU’s first lady and EXCEL auction chair.

The enriching, educational, recreational and spiritual experience of EXCEL (Excellence in Christian Education and Leadership) camps are made available each year to children from all social stations because of the money raised over the EXCEL Auction’s history.

The 25th EXCEL Auction is set for Friday, October 30, 2015. To learn more about EXCEL summer camps for children, or to make a donation, contact the EXCEL Auction office at 405-491-6322.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.