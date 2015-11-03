SNU's 25th EXCEL AUCTION A HUGE SUCCESS

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The call of an auctioneer could be heard loud and clear at the Oklahoma City National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Friday evening, October 30th.





Celebrating its 25th Anniversary at this beautiful venue was Southern Nazarene University’s Excel Auction raising money for the SNU Excel summer children’s camps held on the campus of the University. Student fun and challenging activities include reading enrichment, science and math labs, woodworking, and even horsemanship at the SNU’s 135-acre equestrian facilities in Bethany, Oklahoma. Ages of the children given the opportunity to attend these excellently managed programs are from 7 to 15 and cover a broad range of students across the Oklahoma City area.



The Excel Auction was just that, to include both silent and auctioneer-style bidding and buying. Before the auctioneer taking the stage, over 40 tables around the room were beautifully adorned with prizes on which guests bid in a silent auction that closed before rolling out the fantastic, more expensive prizes. Once the primary auction began, a flurry of excitement rolled across the room among 25 tables of invited corporate guests representing all types of industries in the greater Oklahoma area.



Pre-auction video interviewed two students that had participated in the Excel Camps and have since gone on to become college students at Southern Nazarene University. Excel Auction’s primary event coordinator and wife of SNU president Dr. Loren Gresham, Linda Gresham said, “We have witnessed some amazing transformations in students over the past twenty-five years, and all of us are so proud to be part of making a huge difference in many children that come from families where getting extra help or attending college has never been an option. It is a colossal effort of many dedicated volunteers from SNU and the community that has made the Excel Auction a tremendous success over the past 25 years raising over $1.9 million.”



Gresham and her volunteers made sure that it was a fun night for everyone, with live music, professional lavish decorating everywhere you looked, wonderful prizes throughout the evening, a fun professional auctioneer and, of course, a delicious meal. Some of the donated prizes included: men’s and women’s shotguns, Oklahoma City Thunder basketball court side seats, a Canadian fishing trip with private jet travel, first-rate golf and dinner outings, prized art collections, and antique furniture.



The much-awaited auction results came at the end of the evening when Dr. Gresham shared a total raised of $91,300. Said Dr. Gresham, “We couldn’t continue to make this evening such a huge success without the generous corporate and individual donors that come to this event knowing that they will be making a tremendous difference in children’s lives. We thank them all.”



To contribute to the Excel Camps program, please contact Linda Gresham at lindagresham@snu.edu.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.