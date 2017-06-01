SNU's Dr. Tim Taylor elected to the OACTE Board of Directors

Dr. Tim Taylor, Chair of the Southern Nazarene University (SNU) School of Education, was recently elected to the OACTE (Oklahoma Association of Colleges of Teacher Education) Board of Directors/Executive Leadership beginning July 1.



In this capacity, Dr. Taylor will represent the 11 Private Oklahoma Colleges and Universities with accredited Teacher Education (Educator Preparation) Programs. Dr. Taylor was elected to serve in this capacity for a 3-year term. For the past 4 years, he has also served as the Chairman of the OACTE State Superintendent/State Board of Education Committee. In this role, Dr. Taylor's primary function is to continue to cultivate OACTE's connection with the Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Oklahoma State Board of Education through ongoing dialogue and consistent communication.

Dr. Taylor has served in the SNU School of Education as Director of Teacher Education (Educator Preparation) since 2002.



