SNU's Peer Learning Network Hosts Laura Stack, The Productivity Pro

Southern Nazarene University's (SNU) Peer Learning Network (PLN) hosts' speaker Laura Stack, at the first PLN Luncheon of the 2015-2016 season. The session takes place on Thursday, September 17, 2015, at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The topic: "What to Do When There Is Too Much To Do."

Laura Stack, MBA, CSP, CPAE,

is best known by her moniker "The Productivity Pro®." Laura is an award-winning keynote speaker, bestselling author, and noted authority on employee and team productivity. She is the president of The Productivity Pro, Inc., a boutique-consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders increase workplace performance in high-stress environments.

For over 25 years, Laura's keynote speeches and seminars have helped associations and Fortune 1000 corporations improve output, increase speed in execution, and save time in the office. She is a high-energy, high-content speaker, which educates, entertains, and motivates professionals to deliver bottom-line results.

Laura is a member of the prestigious CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, which has fewer than 200 members worldwide) and has earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation. Laura is the bestselling author of seven books published by Random House, Wiley, and Berrett-Koehler, including her newest, Doing the Right Things Right: How the Effective Executive Spends Time (Jan. 2016).