SNU's Peer Learning Network Hosts Laura Stack, The Productivity Pro

Southern Nazarene University's (SNU) Peer Learning Network (PLN) hosts' speaker Laura Stack, at the first PLN Luncheon of the 2015-2016 season. The session takes place on Thursday, September 17, 2015, at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The topic: "What to Do When There Is Too Much To Do."
Laura Stack, MBA, CSP, CPAE,
is best known by her moniker "The Productivity Pro®." Laura is an award-winning keynote speaker, bestselling author, and noted authority on employee and team productivity. She is the president of The Productivity Pro, Inc., a boutique-consulting firm dedicated to helping leaders increase workplace performance in high-stress environments.
For over 25 years, Laura's keynote speeches and seminars have helped associations and Fortune 1000 corporations improve output, increase speed in execution, and save time in the office. She is a high-energy, high-content speaker, which educates, entertains, and motivates professionals to deliver bottom-line results.
Laura is a member of the prestigious CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, which has fewer than 200 members worldwide) and has earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation. Laura is the bestselling author of seven books published by Random House, Wiley, and Berrett-Koehler, including her newest, Doing the Right Things Right: How the Effective Executive Spends Time (Jan. 2016).
To register for this event visit https://payments.snu.edu/webapps/pln/
The Peer Learning Network, established by Southern Nazarene University is 1995 and facilitated by the Zig Ziglar Center for Ethical Leadership, brings together the CEO and leadership teams of Oklahoma-based companies who have committed to be Major Partners in the Peer Learning Network. Partners utilize PLN for the purpose of professional development--members pool resources and thereby hear world-class presenters, share management, leadership and planning ideas and network with a wide array of successful Oklahoma company representatives.
Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.
Posted on Fri, September 4, 2015
by Eunice Trent