SNU's Presidential Leadership Program Looking for Top Female Leaders

Each year, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) recruits several top female leaders who, attend a Church of the Nazarene, have the potential to make lasting contributions to SNU student life, excel in the classroom and have the passion and desire to make a positive difference in the world.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

This special female leadership program was started many years ago and has been successful in producing some outstanding campus leaders. Program recipients receive a $1,500 scholarship and will be enrolled in a fall (August) of 2016 leadership course for academic credit. This course will be taught by SNU's President and Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Loren Gresham. The course will consist of seminars, videos, excursions, book discussions, presidential mentoring and online asynchronous activities. Emphasis is placed on leading from the inside out, the study of leaders, with a focus on personal leadership development.

Pictured is Dr. Loren Gresham, SNU President.

PROGRAM OUTCOMES

These female leadership recipients will develop a clear understanding of who they are and be able to articulate it; identify the people, places and events that have shaped their lives; articulate a philosophy of leadership; communicate clearly and effectively; demonstrate an ability to build and lead a team; create, develop and own a leadership portfolio; create personal mission and vision statements to guide their lives; own a leadership library with an annotated bibliography; gain a network of leaders; understand senior level leadership challenges from presidential mentoring; and understand the value of service and have led a service project.

OBJECTIVES

The primary objectives of the program are to provide leadership exposure for program participants and to recognize females who have been leaders in academics, school activities, churches and communities during their high school career.

QUALIFICATION

The qualifications are strictly reviewed to meet the criteria of the program to include: being a female who faithfully attends a Church of the Nazarene; a female with at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA on a 4.0 scale; a female with at least a 23 on the ACT or 1030 CR+M on the SAT; a female who has a desire to make a positive impact in the world and finally a new, residential, full-time student (either freshman or transfer) who has successfully enrolled at SNU in August 2016

APPLICATION PROCESS

All applicants for this prestigious program should apply to SNU and be accepted for admission to Southern Nazarene University; complete the Presidential Leadership Program application; submit a resume; and submit a paper that was used for a classroom grade, 1,000 words or more. Deadline for these items by mail or electronically to cindywise@snu.edu is July 1, 2016.

Online application form and complete information can be found at www.snu.edu/prezscholarship.