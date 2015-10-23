SNU's Resource Center for Pastors Hosts Prominent Speakers

The Resource Center for Pastoral Leadership at Southern Nazarene University (rcpl.snu.edu) recently hosted two equipping events for pastors. Scheduled to take place during Clergy Appreciation Month, the semiannual Pastor’s Forum was held on the campus in Bethany, Oklahoma and also live streamed to pastors in multiple states and from a variety of Wesleyan-holiness denominations. The RCPL at SNU also hosted its annual Youth Ministry Summit on campus, with dozens of youth pastors gathering for fellowship, training and sharing of best practices.

Dr. Ron Benefiel, keynote speaker for the Pastor's Forum at SNU, October 2015.

The Pastor’s Forum featured Dr. Ron Benefiel, who spoke on John Wesley’s Mission of Evangelism and Mercy. Dr. Benefiel is currently the Lead Consultant for Mission Resources and Pastoral Relations at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, CA. He previously served as Dean of the PLNU School of Theology and Christian Ministry and, prior to that was President of Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO. Teaching from his extensive experience as a Wesley scholar as well as founder and former Executive Director of the P.F. Bresee Foundation in Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Benefiel shared from his pastor’s heart about the ministry and mission of John Wesley.

Dr. Amanda Drury, a member of the School of Theology and Ministry faculty at Indiana Wesleyan University, and a recognized author and authority on youth ministry, served as speaker at this year’s Youth Ministry Summit. Drawing from her book, Saying is Believing, she shared about an understanding of testimony as an essential practice for Christian spiritual formation, especially among adolescents. Dr. Drury also served as a Chapel speaker and shared with the student body of SNU about resting in the confidence of God’s plan and will for their lives.

Dr. Stan Toler, Founding, Executive Director of the Resource Center for Pastoral Leadership at SNU, said of these recent events, “These types of learning opportunities for our Nazarene clergy across the South Central Region are essential to equipping for growth, and provide inspiration and encouragement for their calling and personal spiritual journey.” Dr. Toler added, “By providing these events and a variety of free resources to all those who minister in the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, the RCPL at SNU is seeking to serve evangelical pastors regardless of denominational affiliation.”



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in a Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.