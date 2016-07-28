SNU's Sound of the Storm Gathers Strength

Since the start of a football program at Southern Nazarene University (SNU), there has been a desire to fill the field with an instrumental band and flag corps who could provide the added excitement and fun to watch the SNU Crimson Storm.



The 2016-2017 school year will see this wish finally fulfilled on the beautiful turfed Crimson Storm football field. Under the capable leadership of Danny Abrego, the Sound of the Storm has been steadily working since the end of school in May to put together its first group of musicians and color guard, who will take the field for the first time in September.

New Sound of the Storm leadership has been elected recently to include: Drum Major – Benjamin Hughes (Wichita Falls, TX); Percussion Caption Head – Brett Smith (Palestine, TX); Brass Caption Head – Hannah Amos (Omaha, NE); Woodwind Caption Head – Kaylin Cummings (Gastonia, NC); Uniform Captain – Jessica Anderson (Bethany, OK), Color Guard Captain – Lauren Bubb (Yukon, Ok), and Loadmaster—Matthew Cranston (Lubbock, TX).

Marching Band staff also receives an excellent addition of Dr. Brian Stackhouse. Stackhouse just received his DMA from the University of Oklahoma in percussion performance. Cinnamon Johnson will be the new Color Guard instructor for the following season. She has taught Color Guard at several Oklahoma City metro schools and has experience with drum corps.

Beautiful new instruments, equipment, and portions of the Sound of the Storm uniforms have been arriving throughout the summer. The band is in the process of purchasing a 24' trailer that will haul their instruments and uniforms back and forth to future football games and events.

The Sound of the Storm band members will be arriving in phases over the month of August with band leadership arriving on August 10th, drumline/pit percussion/color guard will arrive on August 13th and the main body on August 16th.

The Sound of the Storm will be kicking off the season by performing at a couple of NSI events – The Siren and the University Fair. Spaces are still open in this historic new band. If you are interested in finding out more about how you or a friend could be part of this exciting addition to SNU or would like to donate to the purchase of their new trailer, contact Professor Daniel Abrego at 682-559-0005 or dabrego@mail.snu.edu.



Southern Nazarene University's mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.