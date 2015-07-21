SNU's Trip to NYC a Memorable Success

Southern Nazarene University's recent trip to the Nazarene Youth Conference (NYC) in Louisville, KY was a successful time for connecting with Nazarene students from all over the states. SNU's academic deans and several professors, as well as current SNU students, were available to share the SNU experience with those in attendance.





Over 7,000 students and adults gathered in Louisville, Kentucky for NYC 2015. The theme was "Thy Kingdome Come," and the participants were immersed in the Lord's Prayer as they learned to put the words to real life.

On opening night, SNU hosted a glow-in-the-dark party within the theme of "Think Big." Lots of music, games and fellowship were all part of the fun. The SNU Booth in the convention center was a major center of attention, drawing students in to share with them how SNU could meet within their higher education needs.

"Every student participated in the Experience, which was an interactive time of reflection, repentance, and worship," said Blair Spindle, SNU's University Pastor and Dean of Chapel. "SNU's Remedy led worship at the end of the conference and effectively drew people into meaningful times of worship. The experience was highly impactful and a new element for NYC."

For more information on NYC 2015 visit http://nyc2015.com/.

To see a recap of the conference, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9l9vyTVAiA&sns=fb.

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.