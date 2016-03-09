SNU's Who's Who 2015-2016

Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges is a national college student recognition program in the United States. It has been compiling its list since 1934. Participants include 2,842 tertiary institutions across 50 states and the District of Columbia.



Awards are based on academic merit, grade point average, service to the community, extracurricular activities, and leadership experience.



Join us in congratulating the following list of students for Southern Nazarene University’s 2015-2016 Who’s Who.



Emily Bostick

Andrew Griffin

Grayson Haws

C. J. Hornback

Jacob Hubbs

Amy Lauver

Andrew Leahey

Briana Mullens

Sierra Peak

Danielle Rouse

Gentry Smith

Cole Trotter



Who's Who Among Students in American Universities is an independent publication founded by H. Pettus Randall II founder of Randall Riley Publishing.



Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community.