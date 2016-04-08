"Sound of the Storm" Marches into SNU History

Daniel Abrego, Director of the new SNU marching band, making its debut appearance in the fall of 2016, announced today that the name that they will call themselves into the future will be, "Sound of the Storm."





Says Abrego, "We are excited to release the official name for the SNU Marching Band—The Sound of the Storm. The name selection has come to a conclusion after input from current students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the community.

The definition of "Sound" represents some of the core values we intend to establish in the Marching Band: convey a specific impression on our community (character), emit a message that resonates (Christ), produce a spirit that infuses and vitalizes others and that can be instinctively sensed and experienced (culture). These core values will help to shape the future of this ensemble."

Excitement and recruitment from existing and new SNU students across the country has been excellent among a broad population in a cross-section of instruments. Abrego is looking for seventy-five committed members for its inaugural season, and it is currently looking favorable. SNU has its professional turf football field on which to practice close to the main campus, which will give the Sound of the Storm an excellent opportunity to work on its marching techniques.

The "Sound" of the Storm will be making its historic debut performance on September 10, 2016—the first SNU Storm home football game. If you would like to join the Sound's booster program or donate to the continuing needs of a startup university department, contact Professor Daniel Abrego at 405-491-6340.