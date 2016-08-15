Southern Nazarene University and Putnam City Schools Announce Partnership

Bethany, OK – Southern Nazarene University (SNU) and Putnam City Schools (PCS) announced today an exciting athletic and activity partnership program that cements a long-standing relationship between the university and the three high school district. For more than 100 years, SNU and PCS have been neighbors in NW Oklahoma City, both experiencing major growth through the 1970’s to today.



The partnership program, coordinated by Kelly Sports Properties, a division of Kelly Press, Inc., is designed to give unparalleled exposure to its Title Sponsors like SNU at all district productions, contests, meetings and other district supported events. SNU will be displayed prominently in all PCS print media, school literature, venue signage and In-Event promotions. Additional benefits of this special program will allow SNU to attract PCS students with on-campus tours, joint initiatives between like programs (i.e. Band, Golf, etc.), invitations to be present at PCS District meetings, access to faculty and PTA’s, and internships for SNU students within the athletic departments.

“We appreciate the PCS district’s invitation to be a major part of their future growth,” said SNU Director of Marketing, Bill McCloud. “Having just been named The Best College in Oklahoma, by Money Magazine, SNU has an excellent university experience to give to PCS graduates, and we want to make sure that they all know what we offer and represent. We look forward to working with the entire PCS district and at the same time help provide revenue that will continue to develop and improve PCS programs that benefit its children at all grade levels.”

Putnam City Schools serves 19,378 students and has three Class 6A high schools, 27 total schools, and 13 athletic facilities. Student activities also abound at PCS with 500+ home varsity, junior-varsity and freshman events per year along with hosting 50+ fine art events as well.

Kelly Sports Properties specializes in professional media relations, marketing, development and image building for high schools, college and university athletic departments and conferences, attaining advertisers and corporate sponsors for everything from game day programs to in-game promotions, conference tournaments, and national initiatives.

Dr. Dick Balenseifen, PCS District Athletic Director, and alumni of Southern Nazarene University, commented, “We saw this partnership as a perfect fit between a great local university and an excellent, growing school district. PCS has excellent plans for improvement, and it is because of partners like SNU that we will be able to achieve them in the future. We are so happy to have SNU in our program.”