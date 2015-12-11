Southern Nazarene University Celebrates Its 113th Commencement

Bethany, OK - Southern Nazarene University is proud to hold its 113th commencement on Saturday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the beautiful campus Sawyer Center. This winter commencement will feature some of its finest graduates receiving their diplomas from both the traditional and professional studies programs from the Oklahoma City, Bethany, and Tulsa campuses. Online programs will also be recognized. Total number of graduates between all programs is 385, made up of 149 Masters Degrees and 236 Bachelor’s degrees.

Commencement speaker will be SNU graduate, L. Don Maulsby. Don received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1973 from Southern Nazarene University and returned some years later to obtain his SNU Master of Science in 1991 in Business Management. Maulsby has more than forty years’ experience in the electronics, semiconductor, and EDA industries. He has served in a variety of senior management and executive positions with responsibilities in the area of worldwide sales, market strategy and development, market communications, operations and human resources. His expertise in these areas has helped him to increase productivity and efficiency, reduce overhead, generate more revenue and enhance profitability in the companies in which he has served. These include: Mentor Graphics Corporation, Tri-Tech & Associates, VLSI Technology, Inc., Motorola Semiconductor, and Xerox Corporation.

Among the awards given during the ceremony will be:

-Academic Mace: The bearer of the mace is awarded by a faculty vote to a senior member of the SNU faculty in recognition of dedicated service and outstanding qualities that exemplify the SNU motto “Character – Culture – Christ.”

-Cum Laude – students with a cumulative GPA of 3.50 through 3.74

-Magna cum laude – students with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 through 3.89

-Summa cum laude – students with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 through 4.00

-Distinguished Achievement Awards

Students receiving master’s degrees are vested with a hood with the SNU colors identified in the silk lining. Cords and medallions worn by degree candidates signify membership in honor societies, participation in the Ronald E. McNair Post baccalaureate program, participation in Leadership, Integrity, Friendship, and Education (LIFE) program or completion of the SNU Honors Program.

Southern Nazarene University's Mission: Our mission is to make Christ-like disciples through higher education in Christ-center community.

Southern Nazarene University is:

An approved four-year senior college for the South Central region of the Church of the Nazarene.

• accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools

with accreditation through the Master’s program (North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, Commission on Institutions of Higher Education, 230 S. LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500, Chicago, IL 60604; phone

number 800-621-7440).

• accredited for Master of Arts degree programs in Theology, Teacher Education, Educational Leadership,

Sports Management and Administration; and Marriage and Family Therapy; Master of Business Administration; and Master of Science in Management; Nursing; and Counseling Psychology.

• accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

• accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

• accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.

• accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music.

• accredited by the Association of College and Business School Programs (ACBSP).

• approved by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing.

• approved for Teacher Education by the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

• a member of the International Board of Education (Church of the Nazarene).

• a member of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

• a member of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.

• a member of the Oklahoma Independent Colleges and Universities.

• a member of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

• a member of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.

• a member of the Association for Continuing Higher Education (ACHE).

• a member of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning.

• a member of the Christian Adult Higher Education Association (CAHEA).

*Unless there is inclimate weather, doors will not open until 1:15 p.m.

For more information on Commencement, visit www.snu.edu/commencement.



Unable to attend in person?

Watch Commencement FREE online at: www.snulive.com

Broadcast begins at 1:30PM (CST)​