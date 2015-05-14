Southern Nazarene University Dedicates New Science Facility

On Friday, May 8, 2015, a large crowd of guests, including the Trustee and Foundation boards of SNU, gathered in the concourse of the J.D. and Mary West Science Laboratory for the dedication of this, the newest academic facility on the campus of Southern Nazarene University.



Pictured Left to Right: SNU Student Maggie Williams, builder Stan Lingo, architect Troy Rhodes, West family members Melissa Masterson, Dr.Charles Rudd and Priscilla Rudd, SNU President Dr. Loren Gresham, Dr. Brad Moore, Chair, SNU Board of Trustees, SNU V.P of Advancement Dr. Terry Toler, SNU Student Robbie Diaz.

Named for the late J.D. and Mary West of Rogers, Arkansas, whose lead gift launched the Campaign for the Sciences at SNU, the 26,000 sq. ft. Troy D. Rhodes & Company design, constructed by Lingo Construction Services, features architecture that incorporates spiraling windows and modern design, echoing the spacious classrooms and laboratories furnished with cutting edge equipment and teaching resources.

Members of the West family and representatives of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, the Find Us Faithful Foundation Colorado, and several individual lead donors were present for the ceremony, and recognized by SNU President Loren Gresham as instrumental in making the Campaign for the Sciences such a successful capital campaign. Dr. Mark Winslow, Dean, College of Natural, Social and Health Sciences at SNU, offered words of appreciation on behalf of the faculty and students, citing the resources and environment as being major factors in the high success rate of SNU graduates applying for professional programs, and instrumental in attracting top students and faculty.

Following the litany of dedication, which was led by President Gresham, Dr. Blair Spindle, University Pastor and Dean of the Chapel, offered a prayer of dedication. A celebratory singing of the Doxology, led by Dr. Richard Cantwell, capped the historic ceremony. After the dedication, Dr. Winslow and members of the faculty of the Biology and Chemistry departments provided tours of the classrooms and laboratories.

For more dedication photos, a time-lapse video of construction, and information on the Campaign for the Sciences, visit Campaign for the Sciences Photo Gallery

