Southern Nazarene University School for Children Receives $2,000 Grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Support Summer Literacy Reading

Bethany, Oklahoma – 5.24.17 – This week, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Southern Nazarene University a $2,000 grant to support the SNU School for Children’s SOAR summer literacy reading camp. This local grant award is part of more than $7.5 million in grants awarded to nearly 900 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.



"The SNU School of Education is grateful for Dollar General's investment in helping enhance student literacy through their financial support for the SOAR Literacy Summer Camp Program,” said Dr. Tim Taylor, SNU School for Education Chair.

Camp SOAR for Summer Literacy is designed for children from kindergarten through third grade who wish to improve their reading skills. Certified teachers have grade-level experience in teaching reading and science literacy skills. "This grant will enable students to increase their overall literacy skills, helping them to become much more confident readers," said Mrs. Gina McGarry, SOAR Camp Director.

Camp SOAR meets daily this summer from June 19 through July 14 with a break for 4th of July, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Morning sessions focus on reading skills and afternoon sessions focus on applied science and math reading and writing. A new addition this year will involve short sessions of "kids reading to dogs" where the readers are paired with a service dog from an area organization for a short reading session. For more information on this program, contact the SNU School for Children at 405.491.6645.

“Dollar General is excited to provide these organizations with funding to support literacy and education throughout the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $135 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 8.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.



The SNU School for Children (SFC) is a Child Development Laboratory School offering classroom instruction for Prekindergarten through 6th grade levels during the school year, plus a one-month summer literacy camp. SFC offers students individualized one-on-one attention through a complete program of instruction with developmentally appropriate curricula focused on mastery learning and development.

The SFC is fully accredited by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and NCATE (National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education). SFC is an extension of Southern Nazarene University (SNU) School of Education, which offers bachelor's through master's degrees preparing teachers for public and private school settings and is fully accredited through the Higher Learning Commission.