Southern Nazarene University v. Burwell in Supreme Court - March 23rd

Case Summary

Four Christian universities in Oklahoma have filed suit against the Obama administration’s mandate that forces employers, regardless of their religious or moral convictions, to provide insurance coverage for abortion inducing drugs, sterilization, and contraception under threat of heavy penalties. The Obama administration is currently losing the HHS abortion-pill mandate cases with a 72-16 record in courts.

Case Status

The Supreme Court granted the petition for certiorari of Southern Nazarene University and three other universities in Oklahoma, along with the petitions of Geneva College and five others on Nov. 6. All of the cases address the same issue: Should the government force religious non-profit organizations and institutions to provide access to abortion-inducing drugs, sterilization, and contraception in their employee and student health insurance plans in violation of the foundational religious convictions of their institutions and under threat of punitive fines? The Court will be hearing arguments March 23, 2016, with a decision in June.



Go to the following link to watch a position video from SNU on this case:



YouTube link: https://youtu.be/XyvCO4Lswso