Southern Nazarene University’s Dr. Dwight E. Neuenschwander elected to Fellowship in the American Physical Society

Southern Nazarene University congratulates SNU's physics professor, Dr. Dwight E. Neuenschwander for the prestigious honor of being elected to Fellowship in the American Physical Society. According to the APS website, there are 50,000 members of this physics society and the Fellowship is limited to no more than on half of one percent of the membership. The peers of this membership recognize Neuenschwander’s outstanding contribution to physics.

The citation, which will appear on the Fellowship Certificate, will read as follows: “For demonstrating the importance of the history of physics both in the education and inspiration of science students and in outreach to the general community."



Pictured above is Dr. Neuenschwander holding up a first print edition of his 2010 book,

Emmy Noether’s Wonderful Theorem.

Dr. Mark Winslow, Dean of Sciences, adds, “It’s a great honor to serve with Ed in the Department of Physics. He is an outstanding educator on campus and is highly regarded by the larger physics community for his numerous communicating physics in a lucid manner and for placing physics in its proper historical context. We in the Sciences are proud of Ed for this prestigious recognition he has duly received.”

Dr. Neuenschwander’s name and Fellowship citation, as well as the others elected to Fellowship this year, will be published in an upcoming issue of APS News. It also will appear on the Fellowship Page of the APS website [www.aps.org].

Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.