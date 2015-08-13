TRIO Program Awards Funds to LIFE SSS Program at SNU

(BETHANY, OK) – Southern Nazarene University (SNU) is pleased to announce notice of receipt of a fourth cycle of funding for the Leadership, Integrity, Friendship, Education (LIFE) Student Support Services (SSS) Program through the US Department of Education’s TRIO programs.
“The TRIO programs are an extremely competitive process,” said Dr. Gwen Ladd Hackler, professor, Department of English, and director, Academic Grants Office. “SNU will receive $230,350 annually to total $1,151,750 over five years. These funds will extend the LIFE SSS program to 2021, constituting 20 years of TRIO support for SNU undergraduates.”
The LIFE SSS students from SNU are highly involved in campus student leadership, with current students serving as student government leaders, resident advisors, New Student Institute mentors, and tutors. LIFE students also participate in undergraduate research and the SNU Honors Program. Four LIFE graduates from this past year received full-ride scholarships to graduate school.
Southern Nazarene University’s LIFE SSS program serves 160 undergraduates (traditional and professional studies) each year. Services offered through the program include tutoring, advising, mentoring, and cultural events. There is a particular emphasis in the new grant on financial literacy, coaching, and college adjustment. The program is highly involved with the state, regional, and national TRIO community.
Southern Nazarene University’s mission is to transform lives through higher education in Christ-centered community. As a Christian community of scholars, we model the hospitality of grace, the pursuit of truth and the practice of discipleship, all within the Wesleyan-holiness tradition, as we prepare graduates who THINK with clarity, ACT with integrity and SERVE with purpose.
Posted on Thu, August 13, 2015
by Eunice Trent