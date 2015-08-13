TRIO Program Awards Funds to LIFE SSS Program at SNU

(BETHANY, OK) – Southern Nazarene University (SNU) is pleased to announce notice of receipt of a fourth cycle of funding for the Leadership, Integrity, Friendship, Education (LIFE) Student Support Services (SSS) Program through the US Department of Education’s TRIO programs.



“The TRIO programs are an extremely competitive process,” said Dr. Gwen Ladd Hackler, professor, Department of English, and director, Academic Grants Office. “SNU will receive $230,350 annually to total $1,151,750 over five years. These funds will extend the LIFE SSS program to 2021, constituting 20 years of TRIO support for SNU undergraduates.”

The LIFE SSS students from SNU are highly involved in campus student leadership, with current students serving as student government leaders, resident advisors, New Student Institute mentors, and tutors. LIFE students also participate in undergraduate research and the SNU Honors Program. Four LIFE graduates from this past year received full-ride scholarships to graduate school.