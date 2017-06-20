USA WOMEN’S SOFTBALL TO PARTNER WITH SNU IN FAITH NIGHT

The best softball in the world returns to Oklahoma City this July 5-9. The World Cup of Softball will be played at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex right off 50th Street and I-35. This year’s promotional schedule features ‘Faith Night’ on July 5th in which Southern Nazarene University will partner with the team to celebrate a wonderful night of U.S. women’s softball.

Following the 6:30 pm USA vs Mexico game, fans are invited to Sections 17-18 of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, where National Team athletes will share how their faith has impacted their lives and their careers in softball. “It’ll be a great way for people of all ages to connect with the stars of Team USA in a family-friendly atmosphere!

Southern Nazarene University will have an admissions booth located on the concourse of OGE Energy Field, will be handing out gifts at the gate, and will throw SNU t-shirts into the stands during the game. In addition, SNU student Brett Smith will be singing the national anthem. At SNU, we believe in women’s softball and continue to have a competitive team each year in GAC NCAA Division II.

SNU faculty, students, family and friends, make sure to mark your calendar for this special event. We hope to see you there! Please find the schedule for games on that day below.

July 5 Game Schedule – Faith Night

11:00 AM Puerto Rico vs USA JWNT

11:00 AM Japan vs Canada

1:30 PM Canada vs USA JWNT

2:00 PM Japan vs Puerto Rico4:00 PM USA vs Philippines

4:30 PM Australia vs Mexico

6:30 PM USA vs Mexico

7:00 PM Australia vs Philippines

For more information on the World Cup of Softball XII, visit USA Softball.com. To order your tickets visit WWW.USASoftballStore.com & use the promo code ‘FAITH’ to receive your $9 tickets.